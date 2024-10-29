SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has died after battling heart problems.

Ward posted on Instagram that his daughter, Amani Joy, died Monday morning. She was going to turn 2 years old in November.

"We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning," Ward wrote Tuesday on Instagram. "She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear. She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile. Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy's best friend and mommy's little girl. We'll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy."

During a December appearance on former teammate Arik Armstead's podcast, Ward explained that Amani Joy was born with Down syndrome and two holes in her heart, one of which required surgery.

The Niners, who are on their bye this week, said in a statement Tuesday that the organization is "devastated" by her death.

"Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh," the team said in its statement. "We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time."

Throughout his breakout 2023 season in which he earned his first Pro Bowl nod and was a second-team All-Pro, Ward repeatedly pointed to the 2022 birth of his daughter as his inspiration.