BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after being briefly hospitalized with a neck injury, coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday.

Owusu-Koramoah was immobilized and carted off the field after a collision with running back Derrick Henry in last Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. He had movement in all his extremities and was hospitalized overnight as a precaution.

Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah was at the team's practice facility Wednesday morning but was sent home. Owusu-Koramoah leads the Browns with 61 total tackles.

Meanwhile, Stefanski did not rule out cornerback Denzel Ward, who suffered his sixth documented concussion since entering the NFL in 2018. Ward will not practice Wednesday.