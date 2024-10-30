Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Nothing from what the Green Bay Packers did at practice Wednesday would indicate Jordan Love has a chance to play in Sunday's NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions.

That's because other than riding an exercise bike during the stretching period, Love did not participate in practice because of the groin injury he sustained in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was what Love said after practice, however, that left open the possibility that the Packers quarterback might play against the first-place Lions (6-1).

"I think it's realistic," Love said.

Love even said he thought he could play without practicing at all this week.

"Yeah, obviously not practicing during the week is not the ideal format for trying to play a game," he said. "Like I said, things happen, if that's the scenario, I know I'll be fine. But definitely it's not the ideal scenario for going into a big week."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur would say only that they would "take it one day at a time and see where he's at by the end of the week" and that Love could "potentially" play without practicing.

"He's moving around better," LaFleur said. "We'll see, again, we'll take it one day a time. Certainly, yeah, we'll push the envelope with that. I know he wants to play, but we'll see where he's at by the end of the week."

LaFleur would have to feel confident that Love could protect himself.

"I think just being able to play, move around in the pocket and not trying to hurt myself further by playing ... I think that's what he means by that," Love said. "But for me, just being able to move around a little bit and just be myself out there playing and not just trying to be stuck in the pocket not being able to move if I need to move."

Love injured his groin on the opening series of the win at Jacksonville but played the rest of the first half. But early in the third quarter, he hobbled to the sideline and gave way to Malik Willis the rest of the game.

While he couldn't say for sure, Love would not rule out the possibility that the injury was related to his left knee sprain from the season opener, an injury that kept him out for two games.

The Packers have their bye week following the Lions game, but that may not factor in the decision to play Love.

"I would definitely try and get back as fast as possible even with the bye being next week," Love said.

Willis, who led the Packers to a pair of wins in Weeks 2 and 3 in place of Love, directed a game-winning field goal drive to beat the Jaguars and would start again this week if Love does not play.

Three of the Packers' five offensive line starters -- left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee), left guard Elgton Jenkins (glute) and center Josh Myers (wrist) -- did not practice Wednesday. Neither did running back Josh Jacobs, who sustained an ankle injury late in the game at Jacksonville.

"I'll be good come game time," Jacobs said.