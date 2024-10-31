Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Lambeau Field will be the stage on Sunday as the red-hot Detroit Lions prepare for an NFC North showdown on the road versus the Green Bay Packers.

For head coach Dan Campbell, his message to the Lions this week is simple: It's all in the details.

"The details to what we do are important, really on all three phases," Campbell said ahead of Wednesday's practice. "That's where we've been pretty good, but offensively, certainly that's where it begins."

You would be hard-pressed to find an NFL team that's playing as well as Campbell's Lions, particularly on offense, since Week 3.

At 6-1, Detroit has won five straight and is off to its best start since 1956. It's averaging 43 points per game over the last four games, which is the most points over a four-game span within a single season in franchise history, per ESPN Research. And over the past five games, Detroit has scored more offensive touchdowns (24) than it has thrown incompletions (20) -- a feat never before accomplished in NFL history over a similar span.

With veteran quarterback Jared Goff playing at an MVP-caliber level and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson orchestrating a balanced attack, Detroit has looked unstoppable at times.

"It's been fun. It really has and we're rolling right now and doing some good things, but it's still so early in the year," Goff told ESPN. "We're only seven games into the year, and not even halfway, so you want to try and keep this going, and we are gonna get a lot of praise and we are gonna get a lot of people telling us how good we are but we've gotta make sure that we're doing what we're doing to win these games and not get caught up in any of that.

"I don't think we will, but that'll be the challenge."

Goff has been at the forefront of the offensive surge. Since Week 3, he has completed 83% of his passes, which is the highest completion rate over a five-game stretch in NFL history (min. 50 passes). His run included a perfect 18-for-18 day against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions' offense have been nearly unstoppable over their last five games. Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"He's playing at a really high level right now and all the power to him," Lions tight end Sam LaPorta said. "I think he's one of the best in the league to do it and I don't know if he gets enough praise, but he should be."

Goff is on a run of five consecutive games with multiple passing touchdowns while completing 70% or more of his passes, which is one game shy of tying Aaron Rodgers for the longest such streak in NFL history. Rodgers had six straight in 2020. But despite Goff ending with a season-low 85 passing yards Sunday, the Lions still managed to dominate the Tennessee Titans, 52-14, running just 47 offensive plays.

Sunday marked the Lions' second win of 30 or more points this season.

"It's just everyone doing their job, it starts there," said Lions All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell. "And it starts early in the week with the game plan and coming in each and every day willing to learn and be better and get those things down so once game time comes, it's all about execution. You're not thinking about how to do it or what to do, you're just doing it. So not skipping a beat at that."

Another reason for the Lions' offensive success has been the unit's versatility. Fifteen of their touchdowns have come via the air; 13 have come on the ground. Detroit has had multiple passing and rushing touchdowns in each of its last four games, which is also tied for the longest streak in NFL history. The only other team to do so in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) was the 2012 New England Patriots.

"I think he's the most creative mind I've ever been around in football," LaPorta said of Johnson.

Along with Goff's efficiency and the balanced attack, the running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery has been a key factor. Both backs had rushing scores against the Titans in Week 8, marking their seventh game as teammates in which each ran for a TD -- the most by any duo in Lions franchise history.

Through the air, All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the way, becoming the first Lions player with a receiving touchdown in five straight games in a single season since Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson did so in 2011.

Even as No. 2 receiver Jameson Williams serves the second of a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, Campbell still feels that this team has enough offensive weapons in LaPorta, St. Brown, Tim Patrick, and Kalif Raymond in addition to Gibbs and Montgomery, that they can continue to operate at the same pace against the Packers.

Williams will miss this week's contest, but could be eligible for reinstatement following the game. Either way, the Lions are prepared for for Green Bay.

"It's a hell of a matchup. To me, this is two big time programs going at it at their place and I'm looking forward to it," Campbell said. "I know our guys are looking forward to it. But details, man. We have to be on the little things."