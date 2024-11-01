Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy cleared the concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

The news was not as encouraging for kicker Greg Joseph. He underwent an MRI on Friday for an oblique injury and was ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup. Rookie Jude McAtamney, currently on the practice squad, is likely to kick against the Commanders.

Tracy, this year's fifth-round draft pick who has worked his way into a starting role, left Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter with a concussion. He practiced Friday as one of the final hurdles in the protocol before being cleared by an independent neurologist.

Tracy had 20 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game against the Steelers. It was his second 100-yard game in four weeks. The converted wide receiver has impressed in his first year with the Giants. So much so that he has overtaken Devin Singletary for the No. 1 running back role.

"He's a good player. He's got size. He's got speed. He's got power. He's got good vision," coach Brian Daboll said. "I think the plays have been blocked well, too. He's made plays when they aren't blocked. ... He's done a good job. He's earned his playing time. And he'll continue to play. He's performing well, so he's earned what he's getting."

Tracy played almost 60% of the Giants' offensive snaps before getting injured.

New York's kicking game has a lot more uncertainty. The Joseph injury seemingly came out of nowhere. He practiced all week and didn't appear on the injury report until Friday. It's the second time this season the Giants have gone into their matchup with questions about their placekicker. In their Week 2 meeting, Graham Gano entered the contest with a groin injury. He subsequently pulled a hamstring chasing down running back/returner Austin Ekeler on the opening kickoff. The Giants were without a kicker the remainder of the 21-18 loss. It proved costly when they bypassed several potential field goal attempts in the second half.

McAtamney would be the Giants' third kicker this season. New York also is on its second punter after Jamie Gillan was injured in practice several weeks back. Matt Haack will punt for the third straight week Sunday.