BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve Saturday because of a neck injury, sidelining him for at least the next four games.

The Browns had already ruled out Owusu-Koramoah for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers after he was briefly hospitalized following a collision with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry in Week 8.

Owusu-Koramoah leads Cleveland with 61 combined tackles. The Browns will be without their top two inside linebackers, as Jordan Hicks (elbow/triceps) has also been ruled out for the second straight game.

Meanwhile, the Browns announced that cornerback Denzel Ward has cleared the concussion protocol and will play Sunday. On Sunday, Ward suffered his sixth documented concussion since entering the NFL in 2018.

Cleveland also elevated defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad for Sunday's game.