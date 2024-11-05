MEADOWLANDS, N.J. -- The Washington Commanders didn't have their top third-down back in a game earlier this season. It didn't matter. They didn't have their top rusher against the New York Giants on Sunday. Once more, it didn't matter.

One season after running the ball less than anyone in the NFL, the Commanders have one of the league's best rushing attacks (third, 163.9 yards per game). It's helped by quarterback Jayden Daniels, but it extends beyond him. Their diverse rushing attack is one reason the Commanders (7-2) have won three straight and have a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East entering Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brian Robinson Jr. still leads Washington with 461 yards rushing, despite missing two games. But, with him sidelined with a hamstring issue, the Commanders still rushed for 149 yards against the Giants.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. was elevated off the practice squad Saturday. He didn't find out he'd play until after Robinson worked out Sunday morning but finished with a team-best 52 yards on 11 carries. The game was indicative of Washington's approach as four players carried the ball between eight and 11 times.

Of the top 10 teams in rushing yards per game, only Miami, at ninth, has a losing record. And of the top eight teams in yards per carry, only San Francisco (4-4) isn't above .500. Also, the Commanders lead the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns -- one more than they had all of last season.

"Being able to run the ball in this league is awesome," Washington guard Nick Allegretti said.

With third-down back Austin Ekeler sidelined against the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the season, backup Jeremy McNichols -- with his 11th franchise since 2017 -- rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-14 win. He has 183 yards rushing this season. He'd recorded zero over the past two seasons when playing three games. Robinson also missed a 30-23 loss to Baltimore in Week 6. Washington managed 52 yards on 18 carries against the NFL's best run defense.

However, Washington has rushed for 168 yards or more in five games and more than 200 four times.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. was activated on Saturday and led the Commanders in rushing on Sunday. Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images

"It's huge," wide receiver Terry McLaurin said of the run game's productivity. "We're going to be even stronger when B-Rob comes back, but when we have a guy down and for guys to step up, that's what a team is all about, and you're going to need that kind of depth if you want to make a run at the whole thing."

The success stems from a variety of reasons. The mobility of Washington's offensive line allows the Commanders to use a variety of looks. Allegretti said all five guys can pull. The Commanders have been particularly adept with guard/tackle pulling action.

They often use two backs together. Sunday, with Ekeler and McNichols on the field at the same time, they rushed six times for 40 yards. On one run, Ekeler and McNichols aligned on either side of Daniels. He handed off to Ekeler on a zone read going to the right, but Daniels and McNichols ran left, drawing the attention of multiple defenders. And that helped open a cutback lane for Ekeler.

With 1:50 to play and Washington having a first-and-10 at the Giants' 11, it went to another unique formation. The Commanders aligned two tight ends side by side and 3 yards directly behind the left tackle and guard, respectively. The line pinned New York inside and both tight ends pulled and led Rodriguez to a 5-yard gain.

Sometimes they'll align both running backs in an I-formation, but next to the quarterback. They can run, throw or have the quarterback keep off that look.

"I'd never run that before; some of my favorite plays come out of that formation," Ekeler said. "Kliff has done a great job designing some things where it's a little unconventional. Give them a different look."

But, Allegretti said, because the collective bargaining agreement limits teams to practicing in pads a limited number of times during the season, it's hard to work on defending the run.

"It's not easy to work on fitting double teams when you maybe have pads on once a week," he said.

Allegretti also said the tempo and speed at which Washington practices helps the linemen get their timing down on run blocks. And, he said, it helps that the tight ends and receivers block well.

"These guys just trust in each other," Daniels said of his blockers.

But Daniels' running ability also can lead defenses to making sure he's not keeping the ball around the end before committing to the ball carrier. That hesitation has created better blocking opportunities for the linemen.

"When in doubt, Jayden will use his legs and that's an element you can't gameplan for," tight end Zach Ertz said.

Washington coach Dan Quinn said the run game's versatility makes it difficult to defend. In addition to gap runs and pulling action they run have zone runs as well. Throw in quarterback runs and, Quinn said, "it's a lot."