SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks will not be trading DK Metcalf ahead of Tuesday's deadline despite speculation that they could move on from the star receiver, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

Teams have called the Seahawks about Metcalf, according to Fowler, but the conversations have been a nonstarter.

Metcalf's future in Seattle had become a sports radio talking point given his contract situation and the Seahawks' other roster needs -- particularly amid a stretch during which they have lost five of their last six games to fall to 4-5.

Metcalf, 26, has missed the past two games with a knee injury but could return after the upcoming bye for the Seahawks' Week 11 rematch with the San Francisco 49ers.

Metcalf has 35 receptions for 568 yards -- the third most in the NFL over the season's first seven weeks -- and three touchdowns before suffering a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee during Seattle's Week 7 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that the Seahawks are confident Metcalf will return after the bye, though he stopped short of declaring it.

"We're working through it, and he's doing everything he can to get back as soon as possible," Macdonald said. "But having the extra week will definitely help."

Metcalf is signed through 2025 and will be eligible for a contract extension this coming offseason that could reach $30 million per year based on the current market for wide receivers. The $24 million average of his 2022 extension ranks 13th at the position.

Not trading Metcalf is in keeping with the Seahawks' modus operandi under general manager John Schneider. Not since Percy Harvin in 2014 has the team traded away a key starter in-season, and that move came after the receiver had clashed with teammates and coaches.