FORT WORTH, Texas -- Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas won reelection Tuesday, defeating U.S. Rep. and former NFL linebacker Colin Allred in the state's U.S. Senate race.

Allred, 41, was a star high school athlete from Dallas who played linebacker at Baylor University in Waco before he spent four seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in 32 career games and started two, accounting for 46 tackles. He later became a civil rights attorney after retiring.

In his concession speech at his watch party in Dallas, Allred said he called Cruz and congratulated him on his victory.

"It shouldn't be remarkable to have to admit defeat," he said. "You can't just be a patriot when your side wins. Tonight we didn't win, but we will continue to be patriots."

Cruz, who ran for president in 2016, originally came to the Senate after a stint as Texas' solicitor general. His victory secures a third term in the Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.