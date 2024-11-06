'Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy' - How to watch and stream

Open Extended Reactions

Twenty years after NFL defensive back turned Army Ranger Pat Tillman died from friendly fire in Afghanistan, ESPN E60 presents "Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy," a one-hour program featuring new reporting and interviews that shed light on Tillman's fascinating and tragic story. Tillman's decision to turn down a multimillion-dollar NFL contract and enlist in the military following the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, drew national news coverage. Directed by Frank Saraceno and William Weinbaum and produced by David Seronick, E60's "Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy" dives into the role military leadership played in Tillman's death and in keeping the truth from Tillman's family and the public for more than a month.

Here are key facts about E60's "Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy."

How can fans watch the E60 program?

"Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy" debuts Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+. An extensive multimedia treatment on ESPN.com, complementing the television program, will be released Thursday morning.

