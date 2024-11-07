Adam Schefter and Louis Riddick break down the Rams trading Tre'Davious White to the Ravens. (2:03)

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens, who boast the NFL's No. 1 offense, are adding an explosive playmaker for Thursday night's game against the Bengals.

Running back Keaton Mitchell was activated off the physically unable to perform list Thursday, the team announced. Mitchell, who was a full participant in practice all week, has not played since he suffered a full tear of the ACL in his left knee in December 2023.

Baltimore opened up a roster spot Thursday when it waived outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue. In five games this season, Ngakoue has recorded 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.

The Ravens had long expected Mitchell to return sometime in November. As an undrafted rookie last season, Mitchell provided a jolt for the Baltimore rushing attack, averaging 8.4 yards on 47 carries. He totaled 396 rushing yards in eight games, scoring touchdown runs of 39 and 40 yards.

On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team would activate Mitchell "when he's ready to go and can compete and protect himself."

When asked whether there was any chance Mitchell would play Thursday, Harbaugh said: "There's a chance."

In Week 15 of last season, Mitchell sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 23-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars when he was tripped up by safety Andrew Wingard, causing his left leg to bend awkwardly after he landed on it. He returned to practice 10 months later on Oct. 23, and Harbaugh described Mitchell's progress as stellar.

Mitchell's speed would complement the power running of Derrick Henry, who leads the NFL with 1,052 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns. The Ravens' offense has been dominant through nine games this season, ranking first in total yards (445.9) and rushing yards (191.9).

Mitchell could also help as a kickoff returner for Baltimore. The Ravens rank 27th in kickoff returns this season, averaging 24.2 yards per return.

The Ravens (6-3) host the Bengals (4-5) on Thursday night, looking to complete a second straight season sweep of Cincinnati.