Doug Pederson addresses the media regarding Trevor Lawrence's status and why Pederson has confidence in Mac Jones. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It does not appear that Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play against the Vikings on Sunday because of his left shoulder injury, coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning.

"It is trending toward [Lawrence] not playing," Pederson said.

Mac Jones, whom the Jaguars acquired via trade in March, will start against the Vikings if Lawrence is out. C.J. Beathard, whom the Jaguars signed off the Miami Dolphins' practice squad Wednesday, would be Jones' backup.

This would be just the second game that Lawrence has missed since the Jaguars drafted him first overall in 2021. He did not play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 last season because of an injury to his right, throwing shoulder.

Lawrence was injured in the first half of Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when he was hit while diving headfirst on a run. He didn't miss a snap against the Eagles and had the Jaguars in position to score a go-ahead touchdown but was intercepted by linebacker Nakobe Dean in the end zone with 1:40 remaining.

Lawrence was limited in practice all week.

On his weekly radio show Thursday, Pederson hinted that Lawrence wasn't likely to play against the Vikings because of what happened last season when the quarterback battled through a concussion and ankle and shoulder injuries over the final six games and wasn't able to fully practice.

"What I learned last year is if we know early in the week that he's not going to play, don't play him," Pederson said. "Let him get healthy, let him heal because he can't miss those reps in practice. He's got to stay on track. He can't miss necessarily a Wednesday, Thursday, maybe even a Friday, a limited Friday, and expect from the quarterback position to play."

Lawrence has thrown for 2,004 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has completed 61.3% of his passes, which is the second-lowest completion percentage of his career.

He has thrown for 13,774 yards with 69 touchdowns and 45 interceptions in 59 games with the Jaguars. He leads the NFL in total turnovers since he entered the league (67), though he has been significantly better this season with only seven.

This would be Jones' first start since Week 12 of 2023, when he completed 12 of 21 passes for 89 yards with two interceptions in the New England Patriots' 10-7 loss to the New York Giants. He was benched for the Patriots' final six games, and they sent him to Jacksonville for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Jones has appeared in two games this season, completing 6 of 9 passes for 28 yards and getting sacked twice.

The Patriots drafted Jones 15th in 2021 -- when Lawrence was the first pick -- and he has completed 66.1% of his passes for 8,946 yards with 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in 42 starts. He had an 18-24 record in New England and led the team to the playoffs, and in his rookie season he made the Pro Bowl.