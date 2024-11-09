Dak Prescott is in visible pain after throwing a pass and is ruled out and replaced by Cooper Rush. (0:20)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dak Prescott's stint on injured reserve has been delayed temporarily.

The Dallas Cowboys did not place Prescott on injured reserve Saturday for the partial avulsion of his hamstring, which means now the earliest he could return would be Dec. 15 against the Carolina Panthers, if the team makes the move next week.

Prescott and the Cowboys are continuing to seek opinions on the best way to treat the injury, either with rest and rehab or surgery. Sources said Prescott will need six to eight weeks to recover without surgery. As of Friday, no determination had been made on whether he would need surgery, which would end his regular season.

The Cowboys did not need Prescott's spot on the 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, he will be among the team's inactive players.

Cooper Rush will start at quarterback against the Eagles, with Trey Lance as the backup. Coach Mike McCarthy said the team is considering adding a quarterback, either to the active roster or practice squad, with Prescott out.

If Prescott does not return this season, it would mark the second time in his career that he ended a year on injured reserve. In 2020, he suffered a dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle in Week 5.

The Cowboys elevated cornerback Josh Butler and wide receiver Jalen Cropper from the practice squad. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, who did not practice Friday because of an illness, was able to get work in Saturday.