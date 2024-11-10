Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye bounced back from a second-quarter interception to engineer an impressive scoring drive Sunday against the Chicago Bears, which culminated with a 2-yard touchdown pass to receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.

In training camp and the preseason, Maye had developed a solid rapport with Polk as the Patriots' top two draft picks -- No. 3 and No. 37.

But the two hadn't found much success since Maye took over as the starter in Week 6 -- until Sunday in Chicago. Polk, in particular, had been struggling to find his groove.

Drake Maye to Ja'Lynn Polk for the rookie to rookie TD connection #NEPats



📺: #NEvsCHI on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/rallRsqNss — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2024

Play-action was critical to setting up Polk's touchdown catch, which drew in the defense as Polk initially blocked linebacker T.J. Edwards before disengaging and flashing open while running toward the front left pylon.

Polk finished it off with a dance, which put the exclamation mark on the 10-play, 71-yard scoring drive that took 5:31 off the clock. It was the only touchdown of the first half; the Patriots took a 13-3 lead into the break.

Maye's response to adversity was notable, as he floated an interception earlier in the second quarter that had him putting both hands on his helmet in frustration.

On play-action passes, he was 5-of-5 for 78 yards and a touchdown in the first half.