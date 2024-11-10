        <
          Patriots' Drake Maye finds fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk for TD

          • Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff WriterNov 10, 2024, 07:40 PM
              Mike Reiss is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the New England Patriots. Reiss has covered the Patriots since 1997 and joined ESPN in 2009. In 2019, he was named Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. You can follow Reiss on Twitter at @MikeReiss.
          CHICAGO -- New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye bounced back from a second-quarter interception to engineer an impressive scoring drive Sunday against the Chicago Bears, which culminated with a 2-yard touchdown pass to receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.

          In training camp and the preseason, Maye had developed a solid rapport with Polk as the Patriots' top two draft picks -- No. 3 and No. 37.

          But the two hadn't found much success since Maye took over as the starter in Week 6 -- until Sunday in Chicago. Polk, in particular, had been struggling to find his groove.

          Play-action was critical to setting up Polk's touchdown catch, which drew in the defense as Polk initially blocked linebacker T.J. Edwards before disengaging and flashing open while running toward the front left pylon.

          Polk finished it off with a dance, which put the exclamation mark on the 10-play, 71-yard scoring drive that took 5:31 off the clock. It was the only touchdown of the first half; the Patriots took a 13-3 lead into the break.

          Maye's response to adversity was notable, as he floated an interception earlier in the second quarter that had him putting both hands on his helmet in frustration.

          On play-action passes, he was 5-of-5 for 78 yards and a touchdown in the first half.