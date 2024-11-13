        <
          Bears waive OG Nate Davis days after late scratch vs. Patriots

          • Courtney Cronin, ESPN Staff WriterNov 13, 2024, 04:07 PM
          LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears released veteran guard Nate Davis on Wednesday, the team announced.

          Davis, 28, is now subject to waivers. Any team that claims the offensive lineman is responsible for paying the remaining $3.9 million Davis is due in fully guaranteed salary.

          The move comes three days after Davis was a late addition to the injury report ahead of the Bears' 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Davis reported back tightness to team trainers on Sunday morning, was ruled out and sent home because "we don't want a guy standing on two feet with a back issue," according to coach Matt Eberflus.

          Davis was not on the injury report during Chicago's week of practice ahead of the New England game.

          Davis' time in Chicago did not meet the expectations of the team after signing the guard to a three-year, $30 million contract in March 2023. More than half of Davis' deal -- $19.25 million -- is guaranteed.

          The right guard started 13 games in two seasons, including the first two games in 2024 before he was benched and replaced by Matt Pryor. Davis was a healthy scratch against Jacksonville and Washington despite Chicago's multiple injuries along the offensive line.

          He appeared in 16 games over two seasons in Chicago. Davis, a former third-round pick, spent his first four NFL seasons in Tennessee.