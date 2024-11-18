Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The most surprising Chargers duo of this season continued their connection on L.A.'S first score Sunday night as quarterback Justin Herbert found tight end Will Dissly between two Bengals defenders for a 29-yard touchdown in the first quarter. It is Dissly's first receiving touchdown this season.

Dissly, who signed with the Chargers this offseason for his run blocking prowess, has been one of Herbert's favorite targets. He came into Sunday night with 42 targets, the second most on the team.

"He and Justin have this little thing going," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said earlier this week. "He's sneaky good in the passing game."

Herbert continued to pick apart the Bengals secondary in the second quarter. This time it was a 26-yard pass to wide receiver Quentin Johnston to give the Chargers a 14-6 lead. Johnston is the first Charger with a receiving score in three straight games since 2021. Herbert was 6-of-6 with 123 yards and two touchdowns after the TD to Johnston.