Fantasy football rookie watch: Brock Bowers enters rare air

Brock Bowers continues to do things few -- if any -- rookie tight ends have ever done in the history of the NFL. The Raiders' tight end hauled in 13 of 16 targets against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, finishing with 31.3 fantasy points. That's not just impressive, it's historic.

Those 13 receptions are the most by a rookie tight end in a single game. He also joined Jeremy Shockey as the only rookie tight end to log multiple games with 10 or more catches.

Davante Adams' departure to the New York Jets has helped opened the door for Bowers, who already was having a strong campaign before the trade. Bowers has had 10 or more targets in four of the past six games and scored 10 or more fantasy points in every one of them. In five of those games, he's gone over 15 points.

For fantasy managers, he's been a bright spot in an otherwise bleak tight end landscape. And it could only get better -- Mike Clay's strength-of-schedule matrix shows the Raiders have the second-best schedule for tight ends moving forward this season.

This latest performance moves Bowers past George Kittle as the top fantasy tight end in ESPN leagues. That's no small feat, especially considering the rookie has done this with inconsistent quarterback play.

Looking ahead, it's hard not to see Bowers as a top-three tight end in 2025 drafts. For keeper leagues, he's a no-brainer, and in dynasty formats, he's the clear-cut TE1. Up next, the Raiders face the Denver Broncos, a team that Bowers scored 23.7 fantasy points against in Week 5.

Other rookie notes to know

Caleb Williams showed signs of improvement against the Packers after struggling since the Bears' Week 7 bye, scoring just 25 fantasy points from Weeks 8-10. On Sunday, he put up 16.2 points in one of his better outings this season. Williams was more decisive as a passer and runner, completing 23 of 31 passes for 231 yards with his second-highest completion percentage of the season. He also averaged 2.42 seconds before throwing, his fastest time this year, excelling with quick, short throws. Credit to new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown for putting him in better positions to succeed. With six teams on a bye in Week 12, Williams is a QB2 option against a Vikings defense allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game (entering Week 11).

Rome Odunze and Williams have a chance to do something special in Chicago. Against the Packers, Odunze saw seven or more targets for the third time this season, scoring 12+ fantasy points in all of those games. Odunze led the team in targets, which again is a credit to the new OC. With Chicago having the second most favorable wide receiver schedule going forward, according to Clay's strength of schedule matrix, and a matchup next week against a Vikings defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to receivers, Odunze should be rostered in more leagues.

Drake Maye delivered his best performance of the season against the Rams on Sunday, throwing for a season high 282 yards, completing 30 passes, and scoring two touchdowns. He also added 27 rushing yards on three attempts finishing with 17.9 fantasy points. In order to generate pressure, the Rams relied heavily on blitzing, and Maye handled it well. Since taking over as the Patriots' starter in Week 6, the rookie has been steady, scoring 15 or more fantasy points in four of his last six games. Maye is firmly on the QB2 radar for his matchup against the Dolphins with so many teams on bye in Week 12.

Bo Nix continues to thrive in Sean Payton's system, and it showed on Sunday with his first career 300-yard passing game against a Falcons defense missing several cornerbacks. Atlanta sent four or fewer pass rushers on most plays, and Nix capitalized, finishing with a season-high 28.7 fantasy points. He now faces a Raiders defense in Week 12 that allows the 8th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, making him a strong QB1 option. The Broncos also have one of the most favorable quarterback schedules for the rest of the season.

Xavier Worthy had five targets and 16.8 fantasy points in Kansas City's loss to Buffalo. That's his second-best performance of the season, behind only Week 1 against the Ravens. He led the Chiefs in receiving yards and tied tight end Noah Gray for the most targets on the team. While he didn't have any receptions in the second half, this performance is a positive sign for his development and should give fantasy managers some hope for a breakout in the second half of the season. Keep in mind, Patrick Mahomes missed a deep ball to Worthy that could've been a touchdown if it was on target and resulted in a bigger fantasy day. It was unfortunate that Worthy didn't have a catch in the second half, but he will be a flex option to consider in Week 12 against the Panthers defense.

Rookie power rankings

Quarterbacks

Top performers in Week 11

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Keep 'em rostered

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Stash for dynasty

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Running backs

Keep 'em rostered

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Audric Estime, Denver Broncos

Stash for dynasty

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

Carson Steele, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide Receivers

Top performers in Week 11

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Keep 'em rostered

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers

Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ladd McConkey, LA Chargers

Stash for dynasty

Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts

Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots

Tight ends

Top performer in Week 11

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Stash for dynasty

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers