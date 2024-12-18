Carlo Ancelotti reveals what winning the Intercontinental Cup would mean for Real Madrid. (1:24)

Carlo Ancelotti became the most decorated coach in Real Madrid's history on Wednesday, after the team's 3-0 victory over Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final made it 15 trophies won with the club.

In two spells in charge at Madrid -- between 2013 and 2015, and from 2021 -- Ancelotti has lifted three Champions League trophies, two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Reys, two Spanish Supercopas, three UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups, and now the Intercontinental Cup.

The previous record was held by the legendary Madrid coach Miguel Muñoz, who spent 14 years in charge between 1960 and 1974, winning two European Cups, nine league titles, two Copas del Rey and one Intercontinental Cup.

"I'm very happy ... It's a success," Ancelotti said of the win over Pachuca on Wednesday. "We took control little by little, and ended the game well. We have those differences of quality always, but we also have to show the right attitude. Today, in the end, I liked that. In the end, up front, we made the difference ... In attack we did well. We have a lot of quality, Kylian [Mbappé] played a good game, and Rodrygo scored. We're happy."

Ancelotti drew level with Muñoz in August, when Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup, beating Atalanta 2-0.

Vinícius Júnior, who scored goals on Wednesday, along with Mbappé and Rodrygo, credited Ancelotti for the club's success.

"Congratulations to the mister, he deserves it, he gives us freedom, he's perfect for us," Vinícius Jr. said.

"He deserves it. He's won everything. He guides us," Fede Valverde told Telecinco after the match.

He will next have the chance to add to his trophy haul in January, when Madrid will take part in the Spanish Supercopa in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

They will play Mallorca in the semifinal on Jan. 9 before a possible final against either Barcelona or Athletic Club three days later.

Ancelotti first joined Madrid in June 2013, winning the Champions League in his first season, before being fired in May 2015 after a less successful second campaign.

He made a surprise return to the club in June 2021 and has since won two LaLiga and Champions League doubles, in 2022 and 2024.

The veteran Italian holds a string of records after a near-30 year coaching career.

He is the only coach to have won the league title in Europe's 'big five leagues' -- in Spain with Real Madrid, in Italy with AC Milan, in Germany with Bayern Munich, in England with Chelsea and in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ancelotti is also the only manager to have won five Champions Leagues, having twice won the competition as AC Milan coach in 2003 and 2007.