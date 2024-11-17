Open Extended Reactions

Four-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. has committed to Florida, he told ESPN on Sunday, joining the Gators' 2025 class four days after pulling his pledge from Florida State.

Jones, a four-year starter at Florida's Mandarin High School, is ESPN's No. 9 dual-threat passer in the Class of 2025. After multiple trips to Florida throughout his recruitment, Jones returned to campus Saturday, taking an official visit with the Gators during the program's 27-16 win over LSU. A day later, Jones stands as the lone quarterback pledge in a 2025 Florida class that includes five pledges from the ESPN 300.

"I pretty much saw everything I needed to see when I visited last spring -- I just love everything around the campus," Jones told ESPN. "And then hanging out with the guys yesterday, seeing the camaraderie with each other, that really just sealed it for me."

Jones was the longest-tenured member of Mike Norvell's 2025 class at Florida State before his decommitment from the Seminoles on Thursday morning.

Jones' exit came days after Norvell announced the firings of three assistant coaches on Nov. 10, including offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. Jones was the first Florida State commit to pull his pledge in the wake of the staff shakeup but marked the Seminoles sixth decommitment since the start of the regular season, joining five ESPN 300 recruits who have left Norvell's recruiting class across the program's 1-9 start.

Jones' commitment follows a key late-season victory for Billy Napier on Saturday and marks the Gators' first recruiting win since athletic director Scott Strickland announced on Nov. 7 that Florida would stick with the third-year coach beyond the 2024 season.

Uncertainty over Napier's future had weighed down Florida's recruiting efforts in the 2025 class as the Gators began November with the No. 39 class in ESPN's latest team rankings for the cycle. But Jones' pledge comes as a boost for Florida one day after the Gators hosted a handful of high-profile flip targets, including five-star offensive tackle Solomon Thomas (Florida State pledge) and four-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (Texas pledge).

When Jones signs with Florida, he'll arrive on campus flanked by fellow in-state offensive talents in four-star wide receivers Vernell Brown III (No. 44 in the ESPN 300) and Naeshaun Montgomery (No. 115), as well as four-star running back Waltez Clark (No. 223). Florida is also set to sign a pair of in-state defenders from the 2025 ESPN 300 between four-star defensive end Jalen Wiggins (No. 68) and four-star cornerback Ben Hanks Jr. (No. 121).

With Jones' commitment, Florida has another jolt to its momentum on the recruiting trail as the Gators seek to chart a strong finish in the 2025 cycle next month. More imminently, Florida will host No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday.