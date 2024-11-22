Browns QB Jameis Winston goes airborne for 2-yard TD

Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- With temperatures near freezing level and snow swirling at Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston went airborne on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line to give the Browns a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter.

He later completed a two-point conversion attempt to tight end David Njoku, giving Cleveland an 18-6 lead.

Earlier, almost 14 months after running back Nick Chubb was carted off a field in Pittsburgh after suffering a gruesome left knee injury, Chubb reached the end zone in his first game against the AFC North rival since the injury.

Chubb powered past the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown run, giving the Browns a 7-3 lead with 4 minutes remaining in the first half. Earlier in the drive, Chubb extended the possession with a 5-yard run to the Steelers' 11 on fourth-and-1.

The score also marked Chubb's 50th career rushing touchdown. He becomes the third player in Browns history to run for at least 50 touchdowns, joining Jim Brown (106) and Leroy Kelly (74).