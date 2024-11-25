Rams' Kyren Williams pushes through Eagles for TD

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- For just the second time this season, the Los Angeles Rams scored a touchdown in the first quarter of a game, giving them a 7-3 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday night, Rams running back Kyren Williams scored a 1-yard touchdown on Los Angeles' second possession of the game. Williams had previously fumbled in the end zone to end the Rams' first possession.

The Rams entered the game with a minus-50 point differential in first quarters this season, according to ESPN Research. That was the worst mark in the NFL.

The touchdown was Williams' first since Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, after he had scored 10 touchdowns in the first seven games of the season. Since 2023, Williams has 26 scrimmage touchdowns, tied with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for the second most in the NFL, according to ESPN Research.

Williams had 46 yards and a touchdown on six carries after the score.