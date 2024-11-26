Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As a captain and one of the longest-tenured players on the San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle doesn't just project maximum optimism and confidence at all times. He lives it, breathes it and never stops trying to inject his positive energy into the locker room.

After a 38-10 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Kittle strode to the podium for his postmortem and was asked if that optimism ever wanes, especially in the face of the team's worst defeat since 2018.

"Why would it?" Kittle said. "We're not where we want to be by any means. Losing by 28, it's horrible. We don't want to do that. ... But all my optimism is not broken.

"We still have a lot of very talented players. We will get some guys back and I still have full trust in the coaching staff to put our guys in position to make plays and I've got no worry about that. But definitely an uphill grind and going to see what we're made of, which I'm looking forward to."

While optimism is part and parcel of Kittle's job description, it's increasingly difficult for anyone on the outside to believe that these 49ers have another finishing flourish like they've found in recent seasons in their back pocket.

The loss to the Packers dropped the 49ers to 5-6, leaving them under. 500 for the first time in Week 12 or later since the injury-ridden, playoff-less 2020 season. And though they got some help in the NFC West division (Rams and Cardinals lost) to stay just a game out of first place, the 49ers are running out of time to get healthy and/or fix the issues that have persisted throughout this season.

Even if the Niners stop collecting silly penalties, turning the ball over, missing tackles, being a disaster on special teams and any of their other pressing problems, nothing will come easy against a remaining schedule that ESPN's Football Power Index ranks as the third hardest in the NFL.

That begins with a cross-country trip to face the 9-2 Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) but also includes a Dec. 30 home meeting with the No. 1 Detroit Lions (10-1).

The Bills, who have yet to lose at home this season, average the third-most points per game (29.1) in the NFL. Their defense allows 19.5 points per game (seventh best).

All of which leaves the Niners barely clinging to whatever is left of their playoff hopes.

FPI gives them a 17% chance to make the postseason with a 13.6% shot at winning the division, which ranks behind both the Cardinals (49%) and Seahawks (24.9%). FTN's DVOA is even more down on San Francisco's chances, assigning it an 11.5% postseason possibility with a 7.9% chance to claim the NFC West and a 3.6% shot at a wild-card berth.

While the 49ers stared lengthy playoff odds in the face as recently as 2021 and made it to the NFC Championship Game, this group has little to no margin for error the rest of the way. They could, perhaps, overcome a single loss. Two would likely be a death knell.

"We know what we got ahead of us. We know exactly what that playoff situation is. That is what it is," coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. "But really all that matters is this week. When you do need to go on a run and put a lot of wins to even think of that, then you better make sure you're only thinking of one thing and that's Buffalo."