The NFL's 2024 Thanksgiving slate kicks off with an NFC North showdown.

The Detroit Lions have been the toast of the NFC, on a nine-game winning streak en route to a 10-1 record. Can they deliver their first Thanksgiving victory since 2016? The Lions' rushing game has been particularly punishing, with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combining for 1,659 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.

The Chicago Bears, on the other hand, have lost five straight after a promising 4-2 start. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in last spring's draft, has had a solid season so far with 2,356 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Follow along with all the best moments of Bears-Lions here.