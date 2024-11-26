Jeff Saturday and Domonique Foxworth break down the impact of the Giants' decision to part ways with quarterback Daniel Jones. (2:26)

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is "not 100%" to play on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys because of a forearm injury, according to coach Brian Daboll.

Daboll is "hopeful" that DeVito will be ready to make his second start since replacing Daniel Jones. DeVito was projected as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice as the Giants try to snap a six-game skid.

"The plan is to play," DeVito said afterward. "Yeah, see how I feel [Wednesday]. Hopefully wake up feeling a little bit better after I get some more treatment."

DeVito will start if he's healthy enough to play. Backup Drew Lock will take some reps at practice just in case.

The Giants (2-9) are operating on a short week with just four days between games. That gives DeVito, who took several big hits in Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, limited time to prove he's able to play.

"He threw in the walk-through," Daboll said. "I wouldn't say it's timing or a lot of depth to it or velocity to it, but he was throwing in a walk-through. He's going to test it out here [Tuesday] in practice in another walk-through, so I'm hopeful, but it's not 100 percent."

DeVito wasn't on the projected injury report Monday.

"Just this morning, like today, he was out there with his sleeve and I'm like, 'You good?'" Daboll said. "He's like, 'Yeah, I'll be good. I'll be good. I'm a little sore.'"

But DeVito said after Tuesday's walk-through he still wasn't sure if he could throw at full velocity yet. His body was still feeling the effects from four sacks and nine quarterback hits Sunday.

"I think if it was a regular week, Tuesday is usually when things settle in to your body. When you get hit on Sundays, usually Monday is a little sore; Tuesday's usually the worst day," DeVito said. "So having an extra, whatever it is, four or five days after that usually help. But obviously this week it's very different, so that's why I'm looking forward to [Wednesday]."

DeVito was surprisingly named the Giants' starting quarterback last Monday in place of Jones after spending the first 10 games of the season as the third-stringer. He went 21-of-31 passing for 189 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Bucs.

But the second-year undrafted free agent took some big hits in the contest. He left the game on the final drive, before returning one play later. DeVito then took another big hit before time expired.

"He just got dinged up a little bit. I think he had the wind knocked out of him back there," Daboll said. "He took a couple shots. So, hopefully he'll be OK."

The Giants clearly have questions now whether that is the case. Daboll gives the starting quarterback all the first-team snaps at practice on a normal week.

Lock took some first-team snaps Tuesday. It was different from a usual week.

"More than zero reps," Lock said half-joking.

The Giants need to cover all their bases just in case.

"I'm going to give Drew a few snaps here and see," Daboll said. "We'll go ahead, and we've got a lot of time on task with the walk-throughs, the stuff that we've put in. We just had one earlier [Tuesday], so I'm going to give Drew a few of those.

"But if Tommy's good, then Tommy will be the guy."

Meanwhile, as the Giants prepare to face the Cowboys, it will be without outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a toe injury he suffered Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Ojulari had six sacks despite just five starts this season as he gets set to become a free agent. His roster spot was taken by former Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich, who was claimed off waivers Wednesday.