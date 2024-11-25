Adam Schefter details what former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is looking for in a new team now that he has officially cleared waivers. (0:28)

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones officially cleared waivers Monday and is now an unrestricted free agent.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Jones prefers to sign with a playoff contender, and potential destinations include the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.

For a team to have plucked Jones off waivers, it would have had to claim the balance of his contract -- $11,833,333 for this season in addition to the $23 million in injury guarantees for after this season.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell on Monday was asked if the team had interest in Jones.

"I'm not going to really get into that today, but I will say tons of respect for Daniel Jones as a player and a person," O'Connell said. "Got to know him through the draft process years ago. I'm sure now that he's a free agent and there's probably a ton of league-wide interest in him, Daniel is going to make the decision that is best for him and his career moving forward, and I'm sure he's working through that process right now.

"But I really can't get into too much about any short-term or long-term. I can just say that I've bene a big fan of Daniel's for a long time and I hope wherever his next step takes him, it's a good opportunity for him."

New York announced its intention to part ways with Jones on Friday, ending the 2019 first-round pick's stint with the Giants after five-plus seasons. Team owner John Mara said in a statement that the organization and Jones "mutually agreed" that the move "would be best for him and for the team."

Jones effectively was no longer on the depth chart because the Giants would not take any risk of an injury, with Tommy DeVito as their starter, Drew Lock as the backup and newly signed Tim Boyle at third string.

Jones took individual reps and helped the squad when he played scout team safety in practice Thursday during a walk-through before asking for and being granted his release Friday.

He spent six seasons with the Giants, mostly as the franchise quarterback. He was the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Duke. He finished with a 22-44-1 record and 70 touchdown passes as well as 47 interceptions.

