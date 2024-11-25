Stephen A. Smith reacts to Malik Nabers calling the Giants' effort "soft" after their loss to the Buccaneers. (2:46)

Stephen A.: Malik Nabers looks like he wants to leave the Giants (2:46)

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants coach Brian Daboll spoke with Malik Nabers on Sunday night and again Monday morning after the rookie wide receiver expressed his frustration following the 30-7 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nabers questioned why he didn't get targeted until the second half, when the Giants were already down 30-0.

"He's a very competitive individual," Daboll said Monday on a conference call, three days before the Giants play again on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys. "Again, you want to get the ball in his hands, and I got to do a better job of getting the ball in his hands early. He's a smart young guy that's very competitive. And again, when you lose like that, it's a frustrating thing. But we've had good communication as we always have."

Nabers' frustration boiled over after Sunday's loss. He was hardly alone.

But the rookie's comments directed the attention back to his coach.

"Go out there first, second quarter, don't get the ball," Nabers said Sunday. "Start getting targets at the end. I mean, can't do that. Start getting the ball when it's 30-0. What do you want me to do?"

Nabers finished with six catches on nine targets for 64 yards, all in the second half. He was left unsure what happened in that disastrous first half and why he didn't get the ball.

"I don't know," Nabers said. "Talk to Daboll about that."

Daboll said he'll keep the contents of his conversations with Nabers private.

Still, the issue raises bigger questions about the Giants. They were blown out coming off their bye week at home by a team that was on a four-game skid. Veteran offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor said he didn't think everyone on the team was giving 100 percent. Defensive captain Dexter Lawrence II and Nabers called the overall effort soft.

Daboll disputed those assertions.

"The guys played hard. They played with effort," he said. "Just didn't do enough."

"He's a very competitive individual. Again, you want to get the ball in his hands, and I got to do a better job of getting the ball in his hands early. He's a smart young guy that's very competitive. And again, when you lose like that, it's a frustrating thing. But we've had good communication as we always have."

This all comes on the heels of the Giants (2-9) benching and eventually releasing quarterback Daniel Jones. He started the first 10 games.

Tommy DeVito started Sunday and took several hard hits. He left the game for a play on the final drive but returned moments later, only to take another hard hit before the final whistle.

DeVito was clearly uncomfortable and in pain after the contest. But Daboll said he is "hopeful" that DeVito will be able to start Thursday against the Cowboys.

"I'm anticipating he'll be ready to go," Daboll said.

The Giants admittedly have bigger problems. It's not just a matter of whether Jones, DeVito or Drew Lock is starting.

New York was outgained 450-245 in yardage as it dropped its sixth straight game.

"Obviously, it ain't the quarterback," Nabers said Sunday. "Same outcome we had with [Jones] at quarterback. Take a look. Take a look. It ain't the quarterback."

So, what is it?

"I don't know," he said. "Everyone knows better than me. I don't know. Honestly, I don't know what it is. I know I'm tired of losing."