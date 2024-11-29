Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders' running game, in need of a jolt after three lackluster games in a row, will be without two critical players for Sunday's game vs. Tennessee.

But at least one crucial player will be back on the field.

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., who missed the second half of Sunday's Week 12 loss vs. Dallas with a sprained right ankle, was a full participant in practice Friday and was not given an injury designation, signaling he will play vs. the Titans.

Robinson is second behind quarterback Jayden Daniels with 537 yards rushing but leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns.

The Commanders (7-5) will be without Austin Ekeler and right tackle Andrew Wylie, however, when they host Tennessee (3-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday. Both players suffered concussions against the Cowboys.

Ekeler leads Washington's backs with 701 yards from scrimmage, serving mostly as a third-down back. He's also averaging 31.3 yards per kickoff return. Jeremy McNichols will replace Ekeler.

Wylie went through drills during the week but was still limited on Thursday and Friday. Wylie has been a solid run blocker for Washington this season; he was replaced Sunday by veteran Trent Scott.

Also, corner Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was listed as doubtful, meaning he'll likely miss his fourth consecutive game since Washington acquired him in a trade with New Orleans on Nov. 5. He also missed his last game with the Saints because of the same injury.

Washington's run game has sputtered of late. The Commanders' running backs have averaged a combined 3.3 yards per carry during their losing streak. Robinson has only played one full game since Week 8 because of various injuries. He carried the ball only five times for 18 yards vs. Dallas before suffering the ankle injury.

Tennessee's defense ranks sixth in yards per carry allowed and ninth in rushing yards per game. It'll be a difficult matchup regardless of who's playing for Washington. But Commanders center Tyler Biadasz said of Robinson, "He's a beast. His power speaks volumes."