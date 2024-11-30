Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve and continued their purge of past failed first-round picks by releasing corner Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Ekeler suffered a concussion when returning a kickoff in the final seconds of a 34-26 loss to Dallas last week and now will miss at least four weeks.

Washington (7-5) plays Tennessee (3-8) Sunday, but has a bye on Dec. 8 so Ekeler might only miss three games, if he is able to return. After the play, Ekeler lay on the ground without moving before being helped up and walking woozily to the sideline.

Ekeler also missed a Week 4 game at Arizona with a concussion. He leads Washington's running backs with 701 yards from scrimmage - he has rushed for 355 yards and has another 346 receiving. Washington signed running back Chris Rodriquez Jr. to the roster earlier this week to back up Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols.

Forbes was the 16th pick in the 2023 draft, selected ahead of corners such as New England's Christian Gonzalez and Pittsburgh's Joey Porter Jr. Washington's previous front office and coaching staff liked that Forbes was adept at taking the ball away. He intercepted 14 passes in his career at Mississippi State, setting a Division I record with six returned for a touchdown.

But Forbes started only seven games in two seasons and played in only six games in 2024 with one start. He was benched both years, but also suffered from various injuries that sidelined him. If Forbes goes unclaimed on waivers, he would count $9.1 million against their salary cap in 2025.

Emmanuel Forbes, who was the 16th pick in the 2023 draft by the Commanders, started only seven games in two seasons with Washington. Julio Cortez/AP

He becomes the third first-round pick by the previous regime that Washington's new front office, led by general manager Adam Peters, has parted with this year. The Commanders traded 2022 first-round pick, receiver Jahan Dotson, to Philadelphia in August. They released 2021 first-round pick, linebacker Jamin Davis, on Oct. 22.

The organization traded first-round picks from 2019 and '20 - defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat --- at the trade deadline last season.

Washington also elevated kicker Zane Gonzalez off the practice squad. The Commanders placed kicker Austin Seibert on injured reserve earlier this week because of a groin injury.