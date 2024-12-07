Jim Valvano delivers his famous "Don't ever give up" speech at the 1993 ESPYS. (10:23)

Weeks 14 and 15 in the NFL dive deeper than the game and give players a chance to detail their cleats for a charitable cause.

Each year during V Week, NFL stars participate in the "#MyCauseMyCleats" campaign, which allows players to don unique pairs of custom cleats that aren't team-themed but fall within compliance with the NFL uniform policy.

The special footwear serves as a canvas for storytelling about a charity, an illness a player beat or support for a loved one who died of an illness.

For Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, his cleats hit close to home, commemorating his late family friend Ryan Roberson.

Roberson died in 2019 of Ewing's sarcoma, a rare cancerous tumor that forms in the bones or soft tissues. Smith-Njigba's cleats support the Little Warrior Foundation -- an organization that supports the research for Ewing's sarcoma -- with a pair of white Nike cleats that has Roberson's name embedded in the swoosh, and the Little Warrior Foundation logo on the toe. The Seahawks wide receiver also has his initials "J$N" on the tongue of the cleats.

"Losing Ryan to Ewing's sarcoma was devastating, but it inspired me to fight for a future where kids like him have hope and better options," Smith-Njigba said in a statement provided by Excel Sports Management. "I'm proud to support the Little Warrior Foundation in his memory."

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's cleats support the Little Warrior Foundation, which supports research of Ewing's sarcoma. Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is an avid supporter of the V Foundation, where he serves as a board member. Inspired to empower youth, Wilson made a game-changing play in 2014 when he founded the Why Not You Foundation, which is dedicated to motivating the leaders of tomorrow with a closer focus on bringing awareness to pediatric cancer. When not on the field, the former Wisconsin standout visits the UMPC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh weekly.

In the Steelers' bout against the Cleveland Browns, Wilson will sport a pair of iconic mismatched cleats -- the left cleat features a red base with a photo of Jimmy Valvano and the quote "Don't give up, don't ever give up."

The right cleat contains a yellow base with an illustration of Pittsburgh's skyline and a plane flying a banner that bears the name of Wilson's foundation: "Why Not You?"

Russell Wilson's cleats represent his nonprofit, the Why Not You Foundation. The V Foundation

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell's cause is even more personal. The Texas Longhorns standout was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. But through his diagnosis, Mitchell has been passionate about spreading awareness about diabetes, especially for children.

"Living with Type 1 diabetes has taught me resilience and the importance of community," Mitchell said in a statement provided by Excel Sports Management. "I want every child living with diabetes to know they are not alone and that we're fighting together."

The Colts wide receiver will be supporting Children with Diabetes, an organization dedicated to educating and providing support to families with Type 1 diabetes, with lime green, teal and light orange Adidas cleats that display the organization's smiley-face logo in the three-striped design, along with the organization's slogan.

Adonai Mitchell's cleats supports the Children with Diabetes organization, dedicated to supporting families with Type 1 diabetes. Indianapolis Colts

Here are more cleats with causes around the NFL for V Week and the #MyCauseMyCleats campaign.

Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo's cleats pay tribute to his mother, Tralee Hale, a survivor of a rare form of breast cancer. The V Foundation

highlighting legacies 🇺🇸 @terencesteele78 is joining the @MohMuseum to help shine a light on the sacrifice of our service members. #MyCauseMyCleats | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/IjuYw9TTIG — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 3, 2024

playing for a purpose 🏈@clark_damone is fueling support for youth athletes by highlighting South Baton Rouge Jaguars.#MyCauseMyCleats | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/UhsjE5XqYH — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 3, 2024

The family you choose 🥹



This year, Kaden Elliss partnered with Georgia Kids Belong for #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/e9Pj3oeeTi — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2024

"I had the privilege to host the @puppyjakefdn at our Salute to Service game... and name a dog that will be able to help a Veteran transition back into civilian life." 🐶@AllenLazard | #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/6daM1JgcLE — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 28, 2024