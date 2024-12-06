Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two of the most defining images of the Indianapolis Colts' tight ends this season are moments they'd rather forget.

First, there's the second-down play midway through the second quarter in a Week 12 matchup with the Detroit Lions. The Colts were driving with a chance to take the lead against a red-hot opponent when Drew Ogletree dropped an easy reception from quarterback Anthony Richardson at the 2-yard line. The play would have been a touchdown had Ogletree secured the ball. The Colts settled for a field goal two plays later.

Then on Sunday at New England, the Colts were attempting to mount a late game-winning drive when Richardson dropped back and found tight end Kylen Granson, who had beaten his defender on the outside. Richardson lofted a touch pass that landed accurately between two defenders. Granson attempted a diving catch, but the ball went through his hands at the Patriots' 2-yard line.

So often in 2024, the Colts' tight ends have been remembered not for the plays they made, but for the ones they haven't.

The numbers tell an unmistakable story.

Indianapolis' tight ends rank near the bottom of the NFL in most important receiving categories. The unit is last in receptions per game (2.3), last in receiving yards per game (26.4) and its two total touchdown receptions is tied for 23rd. The combined drop rate of 5.2% ranks 27th.

To put the production in greater context, consider: 24 individual tight ends in the league have more receptions than the combined 30 catches the Colts' tight ends have produced. And 23 individual tight ends have more receiving yards than the 343 the Colts' tight ends have collected this season.

So, what's the deal? Is this a talent issue or an opportunity issue?

"We look at stuff every week schematically to get them the ball," coach and playcaller Shane Steichen said. "Sometimes it happens organically, and sometimes when you do schematically try to get them involved, if [the defense] takes it away, [Richardson] has got to go to his next read.

"But every week we try to look at that and get those guys involved."

Kylen Granson couldn't quite make the grab deep in New England territory, which was one of the snapshots for Colts tight ends this season. Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

So far, the Colts don't have much to show for those efforts. Perhaps the minimal production is not surprising considering the limited chances the tight ends have been afforded. Their combined 4.5 passing targets per game ranks 30th in the NFL.

As a result, their limited opportunities have made cashing in on those chances critical. That hasn't happened on a consistent basis.

"We just have to make the most of our opportunities when we do get them," said Mo Alie-Cox, who is primarily a blocker but has 11 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. "They don't really call a lot of stuff for us. Or, sometimes, they are, but it all depends on the coverage and things like that. I think we've had some unfortunate situations where Kylen's had some big plays, but it's been called back by [penalties].

"So, I think it's just making most of the opportunities when we do get them. Because we don't get 10 chances a game like the receivers. We might get one or two. So, when that one or two times happens, don't let the moment be too big and just make the play because we're not getting many chances."

Of course, earning trust is an important part of gaining more of those precious opportunities.

"The more times you execute -- and not only execute, but do something extra or make a play bigger than it should have been -- that definitely adds confidence with [Steichen] and [Richardson] and the people on offense to put the ball in your hands and make plays," Granson said.

Interestingly, the Colts have gotten more production from these tight ends in the past. Last season, with the same unit -- Alie-Cox, Granson, Ogletree and Will Mallory -- the Colts got roughly twice as much production from the group. In 2023, Colts tight ends averaged 7.1 targets, 4.1 receptions and 51.9 receiving yards per game. Last season's 883 receiving yards from the Indianapolis tight ends ranked 12th in the league.

There are a couple of other variables that might matter to varying degrees. First, the Colts are throwing the ball a bit less this season, from 33.8 attempts per game last season to 29.7 so far in 2024. Relatedly, the presence of the dual-threat Richardson, who played only four games last season, have added more quarterback runs in game plans. Those are plays that might otherwise have been dropbacks, where throwing to tight ends might have been an option.

Nevertheless, the key is staying ready. Case in point: Alie-Cox caught a critical 11-yard, fourth-down reception from Richardson on Sunday's final possession, allowing the Colts to sustain the drive and ultimately win the game. It was a play on which he was mostly serving as a decoy, until Richardson was flushed from the pocket and Alie-Cox bailed him out by getting open.

As the Colts make a possible push for the playoffs, more crucial moments await. Can the tight ends step up?

"That tight end room," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said, "is going to be a big part of this."