Cardinals WR Michael Wilson hauls in 41-yard TD pass vs. Seahawks

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It didn't take Kyler Murray long against the Seattle Seahawks to get rolling on Sunday.

On second-and-6 from the Seahawks 41 at the 12:02 mark of the first quarter, Murray took the snap under center, with three receivers lined up wide. He faked the handoff to running back Trey Benson on the left side of the line on the play-action and rolled back right, set his feet and launched a pass deep.

that's a Michael Wilson touchdown for ya!!! pic.twitter.com/OakXWTy7b0 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 8, 2024

Wide receiver Michael Wilson was lined up in the slot to Murray's right with Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu lined up across from him. At the snap, Nwosu blew by Wilson in an attempt to get to Murray. But safety Julian Love was playing a spy on Murray, trying to contain him from hitting the outside on a potential run, thus letting Wilson by him as well.

That left Wilson one-on-one against safety Coby Bryant, whom Wilson got a step on.

Murray's pass was a bit behind Wilson, who had to slightly turn to catch it, but Wilson had enough separation to make the adjustment and the catch with ease, and then powered into the end zone as Bryant tried to wrap him up around the 3 to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.