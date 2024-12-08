Russell Wilson finds Pat Freiermuth with a few defenders around him for a 20-yard Steelers touchdown. (0:23)

Open Extended Reactions

It's not every day a player switches position with their touchdown celebration.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is usually best known for blocking and catching passes. After scoring against the Cleveland Browns, however, Freiermuth -- who also punted in high school -- offered a throwback to his early dual-position days.

Freiermuth's 20-yard touchdown was capped off by the tight end unleashing a booming punt into the stands of Acrisure Stadium. After the game, he conceded at least one person was probably frustrated with his fine-inducing celebration.

"My grandfather's probably pissed at me, but man, it's all good."

Here are some of the other top post-win quotes from Week 14 of the NFL season.

"[I was] kind of surprised by that."

The Dolphins survived an upset bid by the New York Jets to keep their season alive, escaping with a 32-26 win in overtime.

The game wasn't without some late dramatics. The Jets seemed to be in position to bleed the clock all the way down to the final seconds with a first-and-ten on the Dolphins' 27-yard-line. Two Miami timeouts and an out of bounds stopage later, New York kicked a field goal -- with 50 seconds still left for the Dolphins to rally.

Miami put together a quick drive to tie the game with seven ticks remaining, before marching 70 yards down the field in overtime for a walk-off touchdown. In his postgame media availability, Hill mentioned he was taken aback by the Jets' clock management.

"It's tough to win in the NFL. I've learned that the hard way."

It wasn't the prettiest win, but the Jaguars battled their way past the Tennessee Titans to snap a five-game losing streak.

Jones, starting in place of the injured Trevor Lawrence, threw for 220 of Jacksonville's 291 total yards in the 10-6 win. He gave plaudits to the Jaguars' defense as well as the squad's collective resolve in the low-scoring triumph, referencing his prior experiences on the losing side of such results.

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

"There you go Skip, keep throwing up! Whatever you're doing over there."

Detroit's prime-time Thursday night clash with the Green Bay Packers delivered, with the high-stakes NFC North matchup coming down to the final seconds. Jake Bates' game-winning field goal secured the win for the Lions.

In his postgame address, the always-fiery Dan Campbell offered plenty of praise to his squad, but did briefly halt his typically passionate speech to switch directions for an unusual tangent -- offering his support to offensive tackle Dan Skipper, who was throwing up off to the side.