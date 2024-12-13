Derek Carr scrambles and leaps, but he comes down hard on his wrist and heads to the locker room. (0:35)

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints plan to start Jake Haener against the Washington Commanders if starting quarterback Derek Carr is ruled out, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.

Haener would be making his first career start.

Carr is in the concussion protocol and fractured his non-throwing hand while attempting to leap for a first down in a win against the New York Giants on Sunday.

If Carr does not play, it would be the fourth game he has missed this season. He missed three games with an oblique injury, and rookie Spencer Rattler started in his place.

Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi said on Wednesday that he wanted to see both backups compete before he made a decision on a starter.

Rizzi has not ruled Carr out but said he needs to participate in a walkthrough at minimum if he is going to have a chance to play this week. Carr is also dealing with swelling in his hand and has not practiced all week.

NewOrleans.Football was first to report the news of the Saints' plan to start Haener.