Dan Graziano, Ryan Clark, Bart Scott and Mike Tannenbaum discuss where Odell Beckham Jr. might wind up after being released by the Dolphins. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday, ending the veteran's tenure with the team four weeks before the end of the regular season.

The release was mutual, a source confirmed.

Beckham missed both practices this week for what was described as "personal reasons."

Beckham signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Dolphins in May that was worth up to $8.25 million with incentives. However, he had knee surgery earlier in the offseason and started the season on the physically unable to perform list. The Dolphins were aware Beckham would likely not be ready for the start of the season when they agreed to the deal.

He made his practice debut in the first week of October and played his first game against the New England Patriots in Week 5. In nine games this season, Beckham finished with nine catches for 55 yards.

After signing with Miami to presumably be the third receiving option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Beckham never assumed the role as tight end Jonnu Smith emerged as the team's third option in the passing game.

The signing is a microcosm of a season of unmet expectations for the Dolphins. The team sputtered to a 2-6 record to start the season, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing four games with a concussion. Miami has won four of its past five games entering its Week 15 game against the Houston Texans but, at 6-7, likely needs outside help to make a third straight postseason.