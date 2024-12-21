Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- For the first time in more than a year, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end MyCole Pruitt snagged a touchdown reception, answering the Baltimore Ravens' score with one of his own.

Pruitt caught a 1-yard pass from Russell Wilson -- who went 6-of-7 for 63 yards on the drive -- in the back of the end zone to cap a 10-play, 73-yard drive that featured big receptions from Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson.

Down seven points after the Ravens first score a series earlier, the Steelers erased their three-and-out opening series by putting together a sustained drive with unsung wide receivers and elusive running back Jaylen Warren.

Later in the third quarter, Steelers' swiss army knife Cordarrelle Patterson made a big-time catch, high-pointing the ball and securing it over Malik Harrison for the Steelers second touchdown of the afternoon. The 12-yard touchdown catch was Patterson's first catch of the afternoon -- and first touchdown as a Steeler.

It was also the first touchdown he's scored since Week 17 of the 2022 season.