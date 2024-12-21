        <
          Patrick Mahomes runs 15 yards for Chiefs' first TD vs. Texans

          • Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff WriterDec 21, 2024, 06:30 PM
            Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            Joined ESPN in 2013
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes seemed to make a clear statement that his injured ankle isn't much of a problem.

          On the Kansas City Chiefs' first drive in Saturday's game against the Houston Texans, Mahomes scrambled 15 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. He also scrambled for 12 yards earlier in the drive.

          He was 5-of-6 in passing for 37 yards.

          Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in last week's win over the Cleveland Browns. He was pulled from the game for good in the fourth quarter, but he was a full practice participant during the week.