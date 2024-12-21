Patrick Mahomes runs 15 yards for Chiefs' first TD vs. Texans

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes seemed to make a clear statement that his injured ankle isn't much of a problem.

On the Kansas City Chiefs' first drive in Saturday's game against the Houston Texans, Mahomes scrambled 15 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. He also scrambled for 12 yards earlier in the drive.

He was 5-of-6 in passing for 37 yards.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in last week's win over the Cleveland Browns. He was pulled from the game for good in the fourth quarter, but he was a full practice participant during the week.