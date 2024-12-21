Open Extended Reactions

Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup against the Houston Texans.

She wore a black hat and boots with a red coat and was accompanied by her parents. Her NFL appearances have increased since she began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last year.

Swift hasn't attended a Chiefs game since Nov. 10 against the Denver Broncos. That marked five straight home matchups she was present at, with Kansas City holding an undefeated record during that span.

The pop star concluded her Eras Tour on Dec. 8 with a show in Vancouver.