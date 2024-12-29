        <
          Jonathan Taylor's second TD run draws Colts closer to Giants

          • Stephen Holder, ESPNDec 29, 2024, 08:09 PM
          EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jonathan Taylor is giving the Indianapolis Colts a chance in a game they've got to have.

          Taylor scored his second touchdown Sunday against the New York Giants, reaching the end zone on a 26-yard run in the third quarter to help the Colts close to within 28-20.

          Taylor, who has gone for more than 100 yards for the seventh time this season, took a handoff from QB Joe Flacco then slithered through a narrow hole and into the second level. From there, Taylor outran safety Jason Pinnock to the end zone for the score.

          It was Taylor's fifth touchdown over his past two games.

          The Colts are playing for their postseason lives, needing a win to stay in the race for the final playoff spot in the AFC.