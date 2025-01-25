        <
          NFL conference championship uniforms: Bills rock all-white

          The Buffalo Bills will wear all-white against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)
          • Anthony GharibJan 25, 2025, 04:30 PM

          Uniforms are still making noise on the penultimate weekend of the NFL playoffs.

          For only the third time this season, the Buffalo Bills are rocking all-white as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs will counter with their traditional home look.

          The Philadelphia Eagles will rock a familiar combination in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.

          Here are the uniforms for each team playing on conference championship weekend.

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          2024 combination record: 1-2 (Win vs. Detroit Lions, Losses vs. Houston and New England Patriots).

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          2024 combination record: 10-0 (Wins vs. Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay, Denver Broncos, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Houston twice).

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: Midnight green

          Pants: White

          2024 combination record: 8-2 (Wins vs. Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Washington, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. Losses vs. Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Burgundy

          2024 combination record: 7-1 (Wins vs. Cincinnati, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, New Orleans, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Detroit. Loss vs. Baltimore).