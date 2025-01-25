Open Extended Reactions

Uniforms are still making noise on the penultimate weekend of the NFL playoffs.

For only the third time this season, the Buffalo Bills are rocking all-white as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs will counter with their traditional home look.

The Philadelphia Eagles will rock a familiar combination in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.

Here are the uniforms for each team playing on conference championship weekend.

Buffalo Bills

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

2024 combination record: 1-2 (Win vs. Detroit Lions, Losses vs. Houston and New England Patriots).

Kansas City Chiefs

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

2024 combination record: 10-0 (Wins vs. Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay, Denver Broncos, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Houston twice).

Philadelphia Eagles

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: Midnight green

Pants: White

2024 combination record: 8-2 (Wins vs. Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Washington, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. Losses vs. Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game at 3pm Eastern Standard Time, where the Philadelphia Eagles will be wearing the classic uniform combination, Midnight Green and White.@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Z18DOZAT8L — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 24, 2025

Washington Commanders

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: Burgundy

2024 combination record: 7-1 (Wins vs. Cincinnati, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, New Orleans, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Detroit. Loss vs. Baltimore).