NFL in Australia Explained: Everything you need to know about the NFL coming to Australia

The NFL is coming to Australia! In an announcement on Thursday morning NFL Executive Vice President, Peter O'Reilly confirmed the competition will be coming Down Under in 2026 as part of a multi-year deal for games to be played in Melbourne.

Read on for everything about the situation explained.

Is the NFL coming to Australia?

Yes, NFL Executive Vice President, Peter O'Reilly confirmed on 6th February 2025 that Melbourne would host a LA Rams game in 2026, at the MCG. It will be the first of a multi-year deal that will see the Victorian capital as the home of the NFL in the Asia-Pacific region.

Who is Playing?

The NFL have announced that it will be a LA Rams home game. With the away team yet to be confirmed.

Why are they coming?

Australia has become an important piece of the NFL's international puzzle. Not only has fan support for the NFL grown over the years, but so has the number of Australian-born players involved in the NFL. The Gold Coast is now home to just the second NFL academy outside of the USA.

Where is it being played?

At Melbourne's premier stadium and national icon, the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

How do I get tickets?

No ticket announcement has been made yet.

Do the NFL play games anywhere else?

Yes, they have taken games to London, Munich, Mexico City and Sao Paolo this season. Future plans include Berlin and Madrid.

Could Australia ever have an NFL team or host the Super Bowl?

It may sound farfetched but it is possible Australia could have an NFL team and host the Super Bowl in the future with Goodell stating at a pre-Super Bowl event that there is potential for the Super Bowl to be played outside of the United States.

The NFL have taken huge steps in growing the game internationally with initiatives to play the game around the world and with the competition considering overseas expansion.

"I do think there's potential that someday we will have an international franchise. If we do, it would not surprise me at all if a Super Bowl follows and is played there," Goodell said.