INDIANAPOLIS - Quarterback Anthony Richardson's future success -- or lack thereof -- might be the biggest determinant of where the Indianapolis Colts go from here.

But as the team's 2023 first-round pick looks toward a crucial third season in 2025 and tries to establish some consistency, it's perhaps just as important to consider the state of his offensive supporting cast.

For myriad reasons, that group will need to be scrutinized this offseason. From the uncertainty at three of the offensive line's five starting spots, to the glaring need at tight end, to the lack of depth behind star running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts face numerous roster decisions that will directly impact their young franchise quarterback.

Also notable are the recent statements of general manager Chris Ballard, who suggested that this offseason's efforts to improve a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2020 will include some roster upheaval.

"I didn't do a good enough job creating enough competition throughout the roster to keep everyone on edge," Ballard said last month.

To compete in the AFC, which not only features a number of elite quarterbacks but also numerous elite offensive units, the Colts will need to ensure they can measure up. What does their offensive lineup around Richardson look like and what questions need to be asked?

Here's a closer look.

Offensive line

As usual with Ballard, the work will always begin up front. The Colts face more questions along the offensive line than they have in several years. They've enjoyed a mostly intact unit in recent seasons. The biggest change, the selection of left tackle Bernhard Raimann in 2022, resulted in the addition of a solid player who has started 40 games in three seasons.

But this offseason, there might be significantly more movement.

Let's start at center, where 9-year Indianapolis mainstay Ryan Kelly -- the longest-tenured player on the roster -- enters free agency with an uncertain future. The Colts have not indicated whether he'll be re-signed, and his recent injury history complicates that decision.

After the season, Kelly said he planned to discuss his future with the Colts' brass and then take "a couple of months" before deciding how to proceed. During a tearful interview, he added, "If I'm part of the team going forward, great. If not, it was an honor to wear the horseshoe." The fallback plan if Kelly is not retained would be 2024 fourth-round pick Tanor Bortolini.

There are also questions immediately to the right of the center. After a gruesome season-ending right leg injury to promising right guard Will Fries, the Colts struggled to find answers at the position as defenses consistently exploited that matchup. Fries was poised to cash in during his upcoming free agency after his emergence of the past year-plus. But his injury was a significant setback and it's unclear how it might affect his free agency with the Colts or other clubs.

Finally, there's the situation at right tackle, where veteran Braden Smith's future remains unclear. The Colts placed him on the reserve/non-football illness list in December, and there has been no comment on his status or what ails him. Further complicating the situation are Smith's recurring knee issues and his $19.75 million salary cap charge for 2025, the final year of his contract. Could the Colts be faced with having to find a replacement at this important position?

Wide receiver

The Colts are expected to mostly stand pat here given the production they got in 2024. Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Alec Pierce each surpassed 800 receiving yards, making them the first trio in the NFL to accomplish the feat since 2021.

Granted, they didn't feature any one particular receiver, which some might consider a negative. But Pierce's emergence as a deep threat, coupled with Pittman's limitations because of a back injury, contributed to the situation.

The Colts have indicated they're happy with this group, but their depth would be significantly improved if 2024 second-round pick Adonai Mitchell can show some needed improvement. His inconsistency became an issue when injuries impacted the group.

Mitchell has acknowledged he needs to make strides, saying last month that 2025 "will be a lot different from" last season.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) might be on the Colts' radar in the first round. Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire

Tight end

This is a big area of concern for the Colts and a unit that didn't help Richardson nearly enough.

The Colts offense was limited by the minimal usage of this group, a fact that is related to the unit's lack of star power. Even as tight ends have grown in importance to NFL offenses, the Colts find themselves getting little from theirs.

Collectively, the Colts' tight ends ranked 31st in receiving yards among the position group (467 yards). Kylen Granson led the group with 14 receptions, tied for 57th in league among tight ends.

These numbers are a chief reason the Colts have often been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Penn State standout Tyler Warren with the 14th overall draft pick. One year after narrowly missing a chance to select Brock Bowers, who went on to stardom with the Las Vegas Raiders, could the Colts be in line to land the next big thing at tight end?

Even if they don't, this is a position that is begging for an upgrade.

Running back

Taylor is coming off his best season in three years, making the Pro Bowl after rushing for 1,431 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. His place on the roster and value to the team are not in question.

But the depth at running back was an issue for Indianapolis in 2024. Ballard's statements about competition ring true in the offensive backfield, where the Colts in 2024 elected to bring back journeyman Trey Sermon and 2023 undrafted prospect Tyler Goodson and made little effort to upgrade.

That put more of the load on Taylor, who battled a high ankle sprain early in the season and fought through other aches and pains. With so many other teams able to rotate two quality backs, the Colts might need to ask why they can't do the same?

Relatedly, Indianapolis might consider a proven pass-catching back when it evaluates this position, since that is not an area of strength in Taylor's game.

That potential move -- along with any others the Colts make on offense -- will directly impact Richardson in the biggest season of his young career.