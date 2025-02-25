Open Extended Reactions

Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon is leaving to become the linebackers coach of the New Orleans Saints, sources told ESPN.

Sirmon has spent the past seven years at Cal, including the past five as the defensive coordinator. He's a former NFL linebacker with the Tennessee Titans from 2000 2006, and this opportunity marks his first chance to coach in the NFL.

He has been a college coach since 2008. He has been the defensive coordinator at Louisville and Mississippi State, and has also worked at Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and USC.

Sirmon's defenses at Cal developed a reputation for forcing turnovers, as the Bears in 2023 led the nation in fumbles recovered with 16 and tied for the lead with turnovers gained with 28.

This past season, Cal finished No. 14 nationally in rushing defense with 109.8 yards allowed per game.

Sirmon is joining the staff of new Saints coach Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.