ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The NFL and Nike announced a uniform and fan gear program called "Rivalries," in which every team in the AFC East and NFC West will wear a new uniform during one home game against a division opponent this season.

The program, announced Friday night during the second round of the NFL draft, will see teams wearing uniform designs rooted in local community insights.

"The designs have been brought to life by pulling inspiration from the history of each market and the aspects of the community that only that team's city embodies," the league said.

The uniforms then will be included in each of the team's uniform lineup for the following three years, adding to the existing alternate uniforms they might have.

Other teams will participate in the program in future years, with the AFC South and NFC North uniforms debuting in 2026, the NFC East and AFC West in 2027, and the AFC North and NFC South in 2028.

The 2026 uniforms will be revealed before the first rivalry game, with the designated games also to come after the NFL schedule release May 14. The program also will include a variety of accompanying apparel for fans.