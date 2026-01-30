Source: Bills to hire Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator

Stephen A. Smith says new Bills president Brandon Beane needs to bolster the roster to give the Bills a chance at making the Super Bowl next season. (2:38)

Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills are hiring Pete Carmichael to be their offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Carmichael is the first coordinator hired for coach Joe Brady's staff. He also is tasked with hiring a new defensive and special teams coordinator.

Brady will call plays for the offense, but Carmichael, who is currently a Denver Broncos senior offensive assistant, brings coordinating experience from 15 years with the Saints.

Brady, who has been the Bills' offensive coordinator the past two seasons under coach Sean McDermott, worked under Carmichael for two seasons as an offensive assistant with the Saints, which served as Brady's first NFL job.

Brady said he and quarterback Josh Allen are in "lockstep" in what they are looking for in hiring an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and that they have been in communication on it.

The Bills' new head coach said that some coaches from the previous Bills staff will stay on, but declined to say which.

"If we have a bunch of Joe Bradys in the room, we're not going to grow and we're not going to evolve, and that's important to me," Brady said on hiring his staff during his introductory news conference Thursday. "... Some guys might be more fundamental-driven. Some guys might be the energy, the juice, the rah-rah guys. Some guys might be the calm communicators and understanding the type of rooms that they're coaching, and putting that room together is so important to me. And so, making sure as I'm looking at it from a clean slate, just like they did, and saying, hey, what am I looking to, I only get one opportunity to be a head football coach. I'm not in the business of hiring my friends and making sure I want to get the best football coaches for these players 'cause they deserve that, and so, that's what's important to me."

NFL Network was first to report the news of Carmichael's hiring.