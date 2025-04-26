Check out some of the top highlights from Notre Dame's Riley Leonard. (0:55)

The Indianapolis Colts selected Riley Leonard in the sixth round of Saturday's NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound quarterback led Notre Dame to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024 in his only season with the Fighting Irish.

He set career bests with a 66.7% completion percentage, 21 touchdown passes, 906 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He also threw a career-worst eight interceptions.

He spent his first three seasons at Duke. In 2022, he led the Blue Devils to one of the biggest turnarounds in college football, as he accounted for 33 touchdowns -- 20 passing and 13 rushing -- as Duke went 9-4 and blew out UCF in the Military Bowl. Injuries limited him to seven games in 2023.

For his career, he passed for 7,311 yards, 45 touchdowns and 18 interceptions and completed 63.7% of his passes. He also rushed for 2,130 yards and 36 touchdowns.