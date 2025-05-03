Open Extended Reactions

The Baltimore Ravens reached agreement on a new contract with former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom on Saturday.

A third-round pick in 2018, Noteboom has spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams and was part of the team that won Super Bowl LVI.

Noteboom signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Rams in March 2022 but started just six games that season before tearing an Achilles tendon. He played in 14 games (eight starts) in 2023.

Noteboom, 29, had an ankle injury in the Rams' 2024 season opener and went on injured reserve. He played in four games (four starts) for Los Angeles after he was activated from IR in November but was inactive for the Rams' two playoff games.

After playing in the Big 12 at TCU, he has appeared in 71 games in his NFL career, making 35 starts.

ESPN staff writer Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.