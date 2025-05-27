Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark explain why they have zero confidence in Kirk Cousins as the potential next quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. (2:25)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Kirk Cousins was not in attendance Tuesday for the Atlanta Falcons' first practice of voluntary organized team activities.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said that he did not see Cousins around the facility Tuesday. The quarterback has been around a bit this spring. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said last week that Cousins has been with the team a handful of days.

Cousins has made it clear to the Falcons that he would like to be a starter in the league this season. But that is unlikely to come to fruition in Atlanta, with the team completely behind second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Earlier this year, Cousins asked for and was granted a meeting with owner Arthur Blank to plead his case to be released.

However, the Falcons have not budged on their message from the end of last season. They are comfortable with Cousins as Penix's backup, because they'd be paying Cousins his guaranteed $27.5 million in 2025 even if he were released. Atlanta could trade Cousins, though a team would need to take on some of his guaranteed money, which includes a $10 million roster bonus in 2026. Cousins also has a no-trade clause, so he'd have to approve any deal.

This portion of the spring program is voluntary, so Cousins won't be subject to any discipline for being absent. That would not be the case for mandatory minicamp, which the Falcons have scheduled for June 10 and 11.

Tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III, right tackle Kaleb McGary and defensive lineman Morgan Fox were also not seen Tuesday during practice.