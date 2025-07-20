Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing in a familiar quarterback to compete for a depth spot on the roster.

The Bengals have agreed to terms on a deal with Desmond Ridder, a source confirmed Sunday to ESPN.

Ridder, a former third-round draft pick, played his college ball at the University of Cincinnati, where he led the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff appearance.

Ridder has appeared in 25 games in three years, including 13 starts in the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons. Most recently, Ridder was with the Las Vegas Raiders.

To make room for Ridder on the roster, the Bengals will release veteran quarterback Logan Woodside, according to a source. Woodside was in his second stint with the Bengals and was Cincinnati's third-string quarterback last season.

Jake Browning has been the Bengals' primary backup behind starter Joe Burrow. This offseason, the Bengals signed rookie Payton Thorne as an undrafted free agent.

Cincinnati's veterans are scheduled to report for training camp Tuesday, with the first practice of the summer set for Wednesday.