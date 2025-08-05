Stephen A. Smith asks Mike Tannenbaum his position on how the Jets will do this season under new coach Aaron Glenn. (1:15)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields said he's not concerned. Coach Aaron Glenn echoed that sentiment. It's too early to worry, they said.

Maybe so, but the Fields-led offense isn't giving the Jets much to be excited about in training camp. On Tuesday, Fields struggled for the third straight practice, throwing two interceptions in team drills and one in a 7-on-7 period.

New quarterback, new offense, same old results -- so far. The Jets have been a bottom-10 scoring offense for nine straight seasons.

"Some of it's me, some of it's dropping the ball," Fields said after practice. "It's plain and simple things.

"Our guys are talented enough to get the job done. When we have the days we don't want to have, it's how we respond. Days like this -- a day we didn't want to have -- it's a great opportunity to see how we're going to respond on Thursday [in the next practice]."

Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract as a free agent to replace Aaron Rodgers, completed 9 of 16 pass attempts on Tuesday. He held the ball too long at times, a bugaboo from past seasons, resulting in at least three sacks.

In one period, starting at its own 1-yard line, the Fields-led offense had only 10 men on the field for the first play. In three of the next five snaps, there were two false starts and an incomplete pass.

To be fair, Fields is learning his fourth offensive system in five seasons, so there were bound to be growing pains. He has only one dynamic playmaker on the perimeter: wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Another key player, rookie tight end Mason Taylor, is sidelined with a high ankle sprain, Glenn announced Tuesday. The second-round pick from LSU was ruled out for the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. Chances are, he will be out multiple weeks.

Glenn hasn't announced his lineup for the Packers' game, but his quarterback would like to play.

"I think we at least need to see the field each and every game," Fields said of the starters. "I think that would be good for our team, I think it would be good for Tanner [Engstrand, the offensive coordinator] and the end-game stuff, and it would be good for me.

"The guys on offense, I know some guys, they sit out the whole preseason. I don't think that will be the case for us, just because it's a new team, new offense and stuff like that. That's how I feel about the situation."

The Jets want to be a run-based offense, capitalizing on their deep backfield and young, talented offensive line, but they must develop some semblance of a passing attack to keep defenses off balance. In the last three practices, Fields was only 15-for-42.

"I don't [have concern] because it's early right now," Glenn said. "I'm looking at Week 1, right? We have a long time until we get to that point and, with the type of men that we have, I know all our men are going to pick it up and get it done. So I'm not worried at all."

But Glenn has a growing injury list. In addition to Mason Taylor, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed his second straight practice and is being evaluated for a knee injury. Glenn said he's sure that it's not serious.

Taylor and Fields are the only experienced quarterbacks on the roster. The others are Adrian Martinez and rookie Brady Cook.

"We all know he's an older player and, obviously, when you get to that point, there's some wear and tear," Glenn said of Tyrod Taylor, 35. "We want to make sure we get it taken care of so he could be ready for the season. ... I don't see it as a long term. I don't want just stamp that right now, but I'm sure it's not."

Edge rusher Will McDonald (back spasms), defensive tackle Byron Cowart (ankle) and rookie cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (shoulder) left practice with injuries.