BALTIMORE -- Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, delivered on his promise to the Baltimore Ravens, teaching lessons in and out of the pool to his hometown team.

Phelps, who won a record 23 gold medals in the Olympics, spoke to the team at the end of Tuesday's training camp practice before teaching some Ravens players how to swim. His visit came two weeks after cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted a video on social media, asking Phelps for his help because one out of three Ravens players can't swim.

At Loyola University's Mangione Aquatic Center, which still displays Phelps' records, he helped nose tackle Travis Jones learn how to kick better while swimming. Phelps also provided a multitude of tips such as how to keep your shoulders tight during strokes.

"I didn't know what I was getting into," Phelps said. "I had no idea what their comfort level was. When I see the guys in there and some of the guys who are literally working on floating and breathing, and they're focused on paying attention to those details, it shows their vulnerability, especially when they're uncomfortable."

Michael Phelps teaching Travis Jones how to swim with the help of a pool noodle = 🥇content pic.twitter.com/SIfjAbm0wH — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) August 12, 2025

Some Ravens even raced Phelps, 40, who has held several Olympic records, including the 200-meter freestyle, the 200-meter butterfly and the 400-meter individual medley. Players such as All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton can say they technically beat Phelps from one side of the pool to the other ... but only when they received a six-second head start.

"I think that's the greatest athlete of all time," Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "To be able to share the water with him and actually swim laps against him and get coaching points after swimming against him, it was very surreal. I don't know that I've ever felt that way, to be honest."

Phelps' help went beyond the pool. Earlier in the day, Phelps watched training camp practice alongside his son, Beckett, and Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis.

After practice ended, Phelps stood in the final huddle of the day and was asked by coach John Harbaugh how to become the best.

"When I stood up on the block at World Championships, the Olympic Games, any major international competition, I knew I was the most prepared human on that pool deck because I know that nobody would have been doing what I was doing day-in and day-out," Phelps told the players. "It's what you do behind closed doors that no one sees that gives you the opportunity to stand out on this field every single week during the season and be great. Coach has got you all ready, right? But every single day you have to be on top of those small things. You miss a step, you're giving your opponent something else."

The Ravens and Phelps have a longstanding connection. Over the years, Phelps has attended Ravens games wearing their jersey. He was even in the locker room after Baltimore won Super Bowl XLVII and celebrated with the players.

To thank Phelps for his help on Tuesday, the Ravens made a $100,000 donation to his foundation, which promotes water safety.

"It was a great day," Phelps said. "I truly hope they learned something, hopefully got some confidence, and hopefully can transition into something else."